Melton Scouts need £70,000 by January to finish off new campsite

A desperate appeal has been sounded by leaders at Melton Scouts to raise £70,000 by January to finish off their new campsite.

The outside shell of the facility, at Holwell Pastures, is now complete but the youth organisation has now run out of money to complete the rest of it.

The empty insides of the new Melton Scouts campsite at Holwell Pastures - another �70,000 is needed to finish off the inside EMN-171114-172357001

The new building, which replaces delapidated former structures there, is planned to provide new modern toilet and shower facilities, plus indoor sleeping accommodation, an indoor activity and community room, new kitchen facilities and storage space.

More than 2,000 Scouts and people from other organisations will use the site evey year but time is running out if it is to be ready when it is needed next year.

Melton Scouts District Commissioner, Ian Cliffe, said: “The exterior shell of the building was completed in July, but we need another £80,000 to complete the inside fit for the build.

“We currently have about £10,000 and we are bidding for funding.

“If any other businesses or individuals can help us we would be very grateful.

“Ideally we need the money by the end of January so we could then be using the building hopefully from about April.”

The Scouts are calling on local people to vote for them as they apply for funding from a scheme run by Aviva - to vote go online at www.community-fund.aviva.co.uk/voting/project/view/17-6312 by November 21.

People can also donate to the cause through an online fundraising page at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/MeltonScouts or they can take part in Melton Council’s Community Lottery at www.meltonlottery.co.uk/support/melton-mowbray-scouts and choose ‘Melton Scouts’ as chosen charity.

Any organisation, business or individual who wants to help can email meltonscouts@gmail.com or call Ian on 07961 930638,