Melton Scout leaders come to the aid of ‘homeless’ foreign Scouts

Melton Scout and Guide leaders came to the aid of a party of foreign Scouts when bad weather meant the campsite for their international jamboree had to be closed early.

The 18 Icelandic Scouts and leaders and eight Girl Scouts and leaders from the Philippines had been attending the event with hundreds of others at Heather but their camp became a sea of mud.

The sea of mud at the international Scouting jamboree at Heather which caused it to be closed early EMN-190608-162849001

It was closed for the safety of the campers but organisers then had to find alternative accommodation for the rest of the week at short notice.

Fortunately, the newly-refurbished Holwell Pastures campsite, near Melton, was vacant so the Scouts from Iceland and Thailand could be housed there.

They stayed there and had access to hot showers and were also taken on trips to Rutland Water and to Nottingham by their host Scouts, Guides and leaders.

District commissioner Ian Cliffe said: “This has been a fantastic experience to have been able to offer this help and show the true spirit of Scouting and Guiding in Melton.”