Melton’s Welby Lane Mission Church held their annual Macmillan coffee morning earlier this month.

Congregation members made and donated cakes, and quizzes were enjoyed with colouring and toys for the children.

This charity event was part of the usual coffee mornings held in the church hall on the second Saturday of each month.

The morning was very well attended and donations amounted to £167 for Macmillan Cancer Support’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning.