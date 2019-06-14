Melton’s spirits festival has been cancelled

The organiser of the planned SpiritsFest event in Melton later this month has had to cancel it due to low ticket sales.

The town’s St Mary’s Church was to have hosted the festival, dedicated to alcoholic spirits and local produce, on the weekend of June 22 and 23.

Anyone who has already bought tickets through the www.goleicestershire.com website will be refunded.

Matthew O’Callaghan, the organiser, said: “We are really sorry but we have had to cancel SpiritsFest due to low ticket sales.

“I can’t continue the event with the prospect of traders turning up and standing around waiting for visitors and not making any money.”

He said the reasons for the poor take-up of tickets might be due to the date for the town’s Painting the Town Red being changed from the weekend the SpiristFest was to have taken place to the following weekend.

Mr O’Callaghan said Groupon had also been heavily promoting a Gin and Rum Festival which would have competed with it.

SpiritsFest was to have featured talks, tastings, demonstrations and workshops, with a number of exhibitors showcasing vodka, gin and whisky, as well as other local produce such as alcoholic chocolates and coffees.

A series of gin distilling workshops were also being offered for visitors to learn how gin is made and see the distillation process for themselves.

Preparations are continuing for this year’s edition of the popular PieFest event, at Melton Livestock Market, on the weekend of July 27 and 28.

Visitors will enjoy all things pie-related, including sampling, buying, eating and even learning how to make their own pies.

Tickets can be used on either day, on one day only.

Admission is £4, if the ticket is bought in advance, or £5 on the gate, with children under 16 getting in free.

Go online at www.goleicestershire.com/events/UK-piefest.aspx to buy tickets in advance.