Melton runners beat the heat to complete the London Marathon

Months of training, pain and anticipation paid off for two Melton London Marathon runners who raised fantastic amounts for their chosen charities.

Michelle Young (33), and Vanesha Patel (29), raised close to £4,000 between them, and clocked admirable times in the world-famous charity race on Sunday.

Vanesha Patel PHOTO: Supplied

First-time runner Michelle, a teacher, was raising money for Dogs Trust.

She said: “The weather conditions meant that I had to slow my pace and ignore my target time quite early on, as the heat was unbearable from about mile six.

“I really enjoyed going through the residential streets where people were playing music and giving out treats and ice, the atmosphere was great, and the children were high-fiving everyone.

“The toughest part was at mile 21 where I felt dizzy and sick and had to stop. The support of other runners was amazing though and it kept me going, as well as cheers from the crowd and from my mum who I saw a few times. The supporters from Dogs Trust were also amazing.

“It was amazing to cross the finish line, and it was very emotional. My grandad passed away last month and he was the one who got me into running at the Burmese Cat fun runs when I was younger so it was sad that he won’t get to see my medal, but I’m sure he was there with me, getting nervous through the last bit.”

Michelle completed the course in six hours 44 minutes and raised £1,300. She has plans to do a triathlon and the Derby Half Marathon in June with some staff from her school.

To get final sponsorship money to Michelle visit her fundraising page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/michelle-young28

Also running for the first-time was Vanesha, a physiotherapist, raising money for Livability in memory of her uncle who was passionate about fundraising.

She said: “From the moment I woke up, waved bye to my family and got the train there I think I lost most of my hydration through blubbering so much. It was such an emotional day.

“The run was incredible. I kept a steady pace the whole way.

“I loved Tower Bridge, it’s such an iconic moment and one I will cherish forever.

“This is the best achievement I have done ever and I’m proud to have such fantastic friends and family that have supported me.”

Vanesha completed the course in five hours 58 minutes and raised in the region of £2,500. She has plans to do the Southwell Triathlon in September but refuses to put her body through another marathon.

To get final sponsorship money to Vanesha visit her fundraising page at www.virginmoneygiving.com/vaneshapatel or go to the Day Night Pharmacy and The Harboro Hotel where donations boxes are stationed.

The 2018 London Marathon was the hottest on record with temperatures soaring to 23 degrees in the capital. The Queen started the event in the morning by pressing the traditional red button.