Melton Round Table Santa float collects over £4k for charities

A cheque presentation evening was held by Melton Mowbray and District Round Table and Loughborough Ladies Circle to celebrate the success of their Santa float.

Light bites and drinks were served at More Coffee Co in Melton to thank helpers and raise awareness of the good causes that the Christmas collection raised money for.

Yet again the fundraising was another record year. A total of £4,159 was raised.

“This Santa float was particularly special as it saw 50 years since Round Table sent out the first sleigh in Melton Mowbray,” said Mark Cook, chairman of Melton Mowbray and District Round Table.

“It was a privilege to lead the team along the first ever route as we made a return to the town centre.

“We send massive thanks to the people of Melton and the villages we visited.

“We are also especially grateful to Crowfoots Carriers and LOL Contracts Limited for their help in making the sleigh brighter and louder than ever. Rob from Morrisons was also amazing in arranging us to collect there too. Jon Read of locally-based Exile FM deserves a special mention for stepping in to tow one night.”

Charities and organisations that helped and/or benefitted from the sleigh include Pablo’s Horse Sanctuary, Wymondham Primary School Playground Appeal, 4th Melton Scouts, Loughborough Students RAG Society, East Goscote Girls Football Club, Friends of Brownlow, The Lodge Trust, MS Trust and Leicestershire and Rutland Blood Bikes.

Anyone interested in Round Table and Ladies Circle is welcome to email mark@morecoffeeco.com