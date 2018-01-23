Melton Round Table’s Santa float raised £3,000 for good causes

Melton Mowbray and District Round Table have thanked the generosity of residents and shoppers for helping deliver a record December collecting with their Santa float.

Over £3,000 was raised, doubling that of the previous year.

Santa doing the rounds on his sleigh over Christmas PHOTO: Supplied

Last week chairman Nathan James, entertained representatives from some of the charities. Funds were donated too at a drinks evening held at More Coffee Co in the Market Place.

Mr James said: “We would like to thank the residents of the houses we visited, and Morrisons of Melton and their shoppers. Their kind donations go a long way and the smile on the kids faces make my smile even bigger. Sleigh nights are always magical.”

Charities and organisations funds were raised for included, Belvoir Cricket and Countryside Trust, East Goscote United FC girls, Melton Shopmobility, Storehouse, Melton Mencap, The Lodge Trust, Wellbeing Arts and Leicestershire and Rutland Blood Bike. Melton Round Table are also in the final stages of supplying an additional Defibrillator to Whissendine.

A special thank you also goes out to Matthew Broadhead of Rutland Water Cruises for sponsoring the sleigh throughout December.

Mike Cooke of the Belvoir Cricket and Countryside Trust receives a cheque for �425 from Nathan James PHOTO: Supplied

If you would like to find out more about Melton Round Table, or have a charity that would like help with a potential donation, visit https://www.facebook.com/meltonmowbrayroundtable/

Lydia Gibson and Julie Vickery of The Lodge Trust receive a cheque for �300 from Nathan James PHOTO: Supplied