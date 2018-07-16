Melton roadshow to appeal for more Melton people to adopt children

A special roadshow is to be held in Melton next week in a bid to attract more couples and families from the borough to adopt children.

The event, at The Venue, in Phoenix House, on Nottingham Road, on Tuesday, from 6pm to 8pm, is being organised by Faith in Families, an indepedent adoption agency which operates across the East Midlands.

Attendees will get all the information they need about adopting a child, including some of who have had a difficult start in life, and the support they will receive.

Emily McAllister, an adoption support manager with the organisation, said: “We have a couple of adopting families in Melton but we would like a lot more.

“There are currently 800 children who are waiting to be adopted in the East Midlands and that number is increasing while the number of adopters is going down.

“It could be due to the difficult economical situation we are now living though but we know there are families and parents out there in Melton who would be interested in adopting and we would love them to come to our roadshow.”

Laura Payne, head of professional services at Faith in Families, said: “We welcome interest from couples and single people from all walks of life.

“We look for people to be fit and well, but having a disability or medical condition may not rule you out as a prospective adopter.

“We particularly need adopters from black and mixed heritage backgrounds and those who could adopt brothers and sisters together and avoid them being separated.

“In partnership with nearby local authorities we are looking to recruit families who could foster a very young child for adoption, but where court proceedings are on-going.”

Anyone interested in adopting can attend the Melton roadshow, email enquiries@faithinfamilies.org or text the word ‘FAMILY’ to 88802.