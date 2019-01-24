Melton residents warned about Council Tax scam

Melton residents have been warned about scammers posing as council officials to get access to people’s bank account information.

The borough council say the con involves victims being offered a refund on their Council Tax.

A spokesperson for Melton Council said: “We have been made aware of a scam that’s currently in operation where people are calling residents pretending to be from Melton Borough Council and saying that they have a Council Tax refund due before asking for their bank details.

“Melton Borough Council will never call and ask for a resident’s bank details.”

The government has issued guidance to protect against becoming a scamming victim and the council advises residents to look at this information.

It can be accessed online at www.gov.uk/guidance/council-tax-and-business-rates-scams while any local people concerned about a call of this nature, involving a Council Tax refund offer, are advised to telephone the council on 01664 502502.

Has a scammer targeted you by posing as a Melton Borough Council official and offered a refund on your Council Tax. Email nick.rennie@jpimedia.co.uk with the details and a contact phone number.