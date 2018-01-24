Melton residents set to pay extra Council Tax to fund more police

Melton residents could pay an extra £1 a month in Council Tax to give extra funding to police following the results of a public consultation.

Leicestershire Police and Crime Commissioner, Lord Willy Bach, asked householders if they were prepared to pay the increase to enable the county force to operate with more officers.

And it was announced yesterday (Wednesday) that almost three-quarters of the 1,743 residents who responded backed the move.

If the increase is agreed as part of Lord Bach’s budget for 2018-19, he said it would save 52 officer posts and fund a further 24.

He said: “I want to thank local people for their support for the proposal which shows that they too recognise the need to protect policing.

“If it’s agreed, the increase in Council Tax will raise £2.6 million more in 2018/19 than the 1.99 per cent annual increase we’ve been allowed over the last few years.

“Without this increase, I would be explaining why police numbers were being cut by a further 52.

“Instead, with the increase and a substantial contribution from reserves, I’m able to announce plans to increase officer numbers by 24, equating to three officers for each Neighbourhood Police Area. There will also be four additional crime investigators.”

If the move is approved, the total Council Tax amount paid towards policing by a Band D household will go up from £187.23 this year to £199.23 for the year 2018/19.