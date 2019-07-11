Melton residents reel from two years of arson attacks

Melton was left reeling this week from just the latest in a catalogue of terrifying arson attacks which have devastated the lives of residents and destroyed cars, buildings and caravans.

Over the last two years, the town’s firefighters have been called out to deal with a succession of frightening incidents, several involving multiple vehicles being set alight in nearby streets just a few minutes apart.

One of the two car fires reported in Melton in the early hours of Saturday morning EMN-190907-175004001

Crews were out yet again in the early hours of Saturday following reports of an Audi Q2 being ablaze in Hadfield Drive, and then just nine minutes later came word of another car fire, this time involving a Toyota Yaris parked on Balmoral Road.

The fires were so intense that firefighters were tied up at both locations, requiring Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service to deploy another crew from outside Melton to temporarily provide fire cover.

Residents have taken to social media over the last few days to voice their disgust at the catalogue of arson incidents and demanding that police arrest the culprits.

Sandra Groves commented on our Facebook page: “What the hell is going on with these mindless morons in Melton, someone is going to get hurt before long.”

A Peugeot 206 damaged in Drummond Walk during an arson attack on the Fairmead Estate in Melton EMN-190907-175107001

Ryan Burgoine posted: “How long will it be before cars simply aren’t giving them the ‘kick’ they need and they are looking for something else to set ablaze?”

Sgt Iain Wakelam, deputy commander for the Melton neighbourhood police service, said: “We are aware that there have been reports similar to this occurring in Melton and our investigations are continuing.

“I would ask that communities remain vigilant and – if anyone believes they have information relating to any incident at any time – to get in touch with us.

“It’s never too late to make a report or pass information on to us.”

James Nairn, holding two of his young children, next to his car which was destroyed in an arson attack in Drummond Walk, Melton EMN-190907-175603001

Police have called on the public to help them catch the arsonists responsible for the latest attacks by sending them any CCTV footage they may have of the areas around the time the cars were set alight.

Pc Michael Sanders, who is investigating the latest incidents for Leicestershire Police, said: “Based on the proximity of each incident to one another, and the short period of time between the reports, I believe that the fires are linked.

“They were both started deliberately and our enquiries are continuing.

“However, I would urge anyone who lives in either Hadfield Drive or Balmoral Road and has CCTV cameras installed at their property to check the footage.

One of the cars attacked by arsonists in Melton in the early hours in August 2018'PHOTO LEICS FIRE & RESCUE EMN-190907-175118001

“Likewise, I’d like to speak to anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the early hours of Saturday morning.

“Was there anything that woke you up? Did you see anyone leaving the area?

“Any information you have – no matter how insignificant you think it may be – could help with my investigation.”

The Hadfield Drive fire, which was reported at 1.45am, spread down the street and damaged two other vehicles – a Volkswagen Golf and a Mini - as well as causing a small amount of damage to a house. The Balmoral Road attack happened shortly before 2am.

James Marman, who was incident commander for the second car fire, told the Melton Times: “On arrival it was clear that we had a significant fire involving a Toyota Yaris.

“The owner had had this car from new and it was 17-years-old.

A fire which broke out behind Buttermore Close in Melton after being started deliberately EMN-190907-175252001

“Both calls were only 10 minutes apart and whilst these incidents were happening a crew had to come over to Melton to cover.”

No arrests have so far been made following the arson incidents.

Call police on 101, quoting crime reference 19*350481 (Hadfield Drive) or 19*350488 (Balmoral Road), if you have information or CCTV footage from the area.