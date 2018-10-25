Melton residents invited to discuss issues at council’s first street clinic

The first of a series of regular ‘street clinics’ will be held in Melton on Tuesday to help residents enjoy a better quality of life.

Melton Council’s newly-appointed neighbourhood support officers will be on hand to answer questions on issues which particularly concern people in the town.

The session will be on Bentley Street in the town, from noon to 3pm, with a second one scheduled for the town’s Morrisons supermarket on December 3, from 1.30pm to 4.30pm, with a focus on mental health issues.

Councillor Alan Pearson, chairman of the People Committee, said: “Through conversations with residents and research, the neighbourhood support officer’s have identified a number of core issues which the clinics aim to provide a platform for discussing and combatting.

“Each street clinic will be collaborative in scope - promoting local businesses or agencies and services that the council offers.

“Furthermore, by taking place in the heart of the community, it also provides a great opportunity to bring people together and ensure that these clinics are not just short-term, but can be longer term measures for building stronger, safer and healthier neighbourhoods.”

Lucie Browne, Susan Oakes and Ross Levy were appointed as neighbourhood support officers last month to help build bridges between the council and residents and give people a direct contact for dealing with their issues.