Melton residents can now recycle more items on their doorsteps

Melton residents can now recycle textiles and small electrical devices alongside the items they have traditionally left out for collection.

The enhanced recycling service began this month with the beginning of Biffa’s new waste contract with Melton Council.

Collection bins in public areas were removed by the authority earlier this year because more items will now be collected outside households.

Residents can leave out clothing, curtains, bed sheets, blankets and towels in standard-sized carrier bags next to their brown bin before 7.30am on the day of their recycling collection.

Waste teams will not, however, collect textile items such as duvets, pillows, cushions, shoes, rugs and carpets.

The small electricals which can now be left for collection include toasters, kettles, radios and hairdryers.

However, residents are asked not to leave low energy lightbulbs, TV screens, computer monitors and anything that does not fit into a standard-sized carrier bag.

Council leader, Councillor Joe Orson, said: “Here in Melton we have an above average recycling rate of 48 per cent and this new enhanced service improves upon this.

“We do, however, unfortunately suffer from contaminated loads which costs the council dearly and takes funds away from other essential services.

“It’s really important that residents ensure that no contaminated items are in their recycling and we can therefore increase our recycling rate and help benefit our environment by avoiding more waste going to landfill.”

The Melton Times reported earlier this year that the borough council suffered from a number of contaminated recycling loads, with items such as nappies or food being wrongly left out in bins and reducing the sell-on value of materials.

Contaimination of recycling loads can potentially result in a whole load being sent to landfill, which spoils the efforts residents have made to recycle and costs the council money.

The most common contaminants are disposable nappies, black sacks, food, textiles, garden waste, black plastics (ready meal trays, meat packaging and any other black coloured plastic containers), which are not accepted in your brown recycling bin.

Go online to the council’s website at www.melton.gov.uk/whatgoesinmybin to find out which items can now be recycled in the borough.

Residents are asked not to mix their textiles and electrical items in the same bag and not to put any recyclable items into black bags as they cannot be recycled and won’t be collected.

As part of the new waste contract, collection teams are also now using a fleet of vehicles fully equipped with 360-degree cameras which will be able to monitor rounds and ensure they pass off safely and provide evidence to settle any disputes or issues flagged up by householders.

The council’s customer service team will also get real time updates about service progress to help them provide better advice and support to residents who need it.