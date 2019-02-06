Melton ranked worst place to live for people aged under 26

The outcome of a survey which listed Melton as the worst place to live in Great Britain for young people under the age of 26, has been questioned by the borough council.

BBC Radio 1 Newsbeat carried out the study by looking at various variable such as access to mental health care, average rent prices and levels of unemployment.

Researchers also looked at the number of bars, pubs, clubs and music events provided in each area, as well as access to sports facilities and 4G mobile connection.

And the results of the Know Your Place project were announced today (Wednesday) showing Melton ranking at the bottom of all 378 local authority areas in England, Wales and Scotland.

Melton Council doesn’t agree with the findings, though, pointing out that transport connections and leisure opportunities are good in the borough.

A spokesperson told the Melton Times: “Whilst these indices do point to issues experienced within Melton borough they are also skewed against rural areas in general.

“These indices’ by no means tell the whole picture about any specific area or how it caters to a specific demographic as it looks at areas in silos and not how they interact with those areas around them or the links they have to other neighbouring centres.”

The spokesperson said young people had acess to regular bus routes and train trips to neighbouring towns and cities and there was plenty in the town to interest people in the under 26 age group.

“Melton Mowbray’s historic high street includes many quirky shops selling vintage-style home accessories, clothing, books and gifts, fine dining as well as an art deco independent cinema,” said the spokesperson.

“A number of breweries and restaurants, including the likes of Montero Lounge, Aptiki, which was voted the nation’s second best vegan café, Round Corner Brewing, and BeerHeadz, have recently opened which has helped secure Melton’s Purple Flag status for its evening and night-time economy in 2018.

“Melton provides huge opportunities for its residents on their door step in terms of learning and development and is just a stone’s throw away from Leicestershire’s three universities, which all have facilities available for businesses, from innovation centres and incubation space to research and development facilities, and highly respected colleges such as Brooksby Melton.”

