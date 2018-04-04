Melton puts on another thriving Teenage Market

Have your say

The sixth Teenage Market in Melton battled the elements but was another success.

Without doubt this year’s event was one of the most impressive, with a host of creative market stalls and a full line up of live music and entertainment.

Becca Simmons with some of her Beccas Design illustrations PHOTO: Tim Williams

Shelagh Core, Melton BID manager, said: “Saturday’s young traders included Sew By Eve, Faithfully Made and Beccas Design.

“We also had a fantastic musical line up throughout the day, thanks again to the support of Tom at Icon Music, including Mel Daniels, Ilouri Fourds, Felix Langley-Evans, Zumba Fitness, Eva Rose and the cast of Bugsy Malone, presented by the Performing Stars Academy.”

The Teenage Market is a great way for young traders and performers aged 13-21, to showcase their creative products and talents for free.

The next one is scheduled for Saturday, September 8. Some of the returning traders will be Signature Print Design, Sew By Eve and Beccas Design.

Faith Williams and her Faithfully Made handicrafts PHOTO: Tim Williams

To get involved, sign up at www.theteenagemarket.co.uk

Eve Williams displays some of her hand-sewn gifts PHOTO: Tim Williams

Mel Daniels entertains with some acoustic numbers PHOTO: Tim Williams