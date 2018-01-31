Melton pupils focus on dangers of the internet

Special classroom activities and an award-winning play are to be used to teach Melton primary school pupils how to use the internet safely.

Children at the town’s Swallowdale Primary School will take part in a number of projects next week to mark Safer Internet Day, a global awareness campaign.

Pupils at Swallowdale Primary School with some of the internet safety work they are doing in class EMN-180129-143233001

And pupils from across the town are to watch ‘In the Net’, a production by the AlterEgo Theatre Group aimed at making eight and nine-year-olds aware of the dangers they may face when they go online.

Katie Fudge, ICT co-ordinator at Swallowdale School, said: “Internet safety is a concern that is constantly on the increase for staff and parents as each year more apps and websites are becoming more available to children, and children are becoming more confident and independent at accessing these.”

The whole school will take part in a range of e-safety activities on Tuesday, the designated Safer Internet Day.

Ms Fudge said: “At Swallowdale we pride ourselves in doing everything we can to protect children whilst they use the internet.

“We worked hard last year to successfully achieve our E-Safety Award which we consistently adhere to.

“The children are reminded within each ICT session of the e-safety issues that are relevant to the task they are completing in that lesson.

“We have e-safety monitors who check our ‘Worry Box’ to address any issues children may have in regards to staying safe online.

“We also have strong links with our parents and carers who we offer help and support to, with one example being our Safer Internet Day evening on Tuesday.”

An assembly is to be held for infants and juniors on Tuesday tailored to their age to support understanding of how to keep safe on the internet. Pupils will also be creating puzzle pieces pledging to carry out positive online activities as their contribution to the day.

These will be shared online using the special hashtage #SID2018 on the school’s Twitter account.

Ms Fudge added: “Examples of what could be on the jigsaw pieces are reporting cyberbullying, not using offensive language, not accessing age-restricted apps or sites, using the internet for an allocated amount of time or perhaps informing an adult if they see something inappropriate.”

The ‘In the Net’ play covers issues such as keeping personal information safe online, the effects of cyber-bullying and what to do as a child if they have concerns about an online issue.

It will be performed for parents and carers on Tuesday evening at Melton Theatre, from 7.30-9pm.

Go online at www.eventbrite.com/e/copy-of-in-the-net-performance-for-parents-tickets-41825383849 to book a free ticket to watch the production.