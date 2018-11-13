Melton property owners could lose Council Tax discounts

Some property owners in Melton could be left out of pocket if plans are approved to change the amount of Council Tax discounts available for homes which are empty.

Leicestershire County Council has asked district councils to review the changes in a bid to provide an extra £173,000 for services across Leicestershire and ensuring more houses and flats are occupied.

Melton Council is currently consulting residents over the proposals and responses must be received by Friday November 16.

Leader, Councillor Joe Orson, said: “Changes to the Council Tax discounts will reduce the need to make savings in areas such adult and children’s social care, highways maintenance, public bus services, police and fire services, as well as services provided by Melton Borough Council.

“In the current financial climate, we believe we should consider options to change our Council Tax discounts, maximising Council Tax collection over this difficult period.”

Changes being considered include a 200 per cent Council Tax charge being applied to properties which have remained empty and unfurnished for more than two years, replacing the current levy of 100 per cent with a 50 per cent premium after two years.

The present 50 per cent discount for up to 12 months for properties undergoing major repairs or structural alterations would be removed.

And the one-month Council Tax discount for properties which are unoccupied and substantially unfurnished is also proposed to be abolished.

Go online at www.melton.gov.uk/info/200028/council_tax/1152/council_tax_consultation to review the proposed changes and complete a short survey - all responses will be reviewed before a final decision is made.