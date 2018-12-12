Melton Poppy Appeal made £24,000 this year

People across the Melton borough contributed an impressive £24,000 to this year’s Poppy Appeal.

Malcolm Bryson, who organised street and store collections in the town and surrounding villages on behalf of the town branch of the Royal British Legion, thanked all who donated money for a poppy this year.

He said people were motivated to respond this year because it marked the centenary of the end of the First World War, adding: “The final total is about £24,000, which is very good and slightly up on last year.”

The branch AGM is tonight (Thursday) at 7.45pm.