Melton pooch Milo is top dog in Burns Pet Nutrition competition

A dog from Saxelbye, near Melton, is the latest winner of a competition to win a year’s supply of free food courtesy of Burns Pet Nutrition.

13-year-old Labrador red setter cross Milo, and owner Helen Murphy, found one of 25 golden tickets hidden inside the family firm’s limited-edition vintage look bags, which it released to celebrate 25 years.

Helen identified the ticket when she was preparing Milo’s evening meal.

She said: “We are very happy to have won a golden ticket.

“Milo is a rescue dog from East Midlands Dog Rescue. He is a gentle faithful dog which my late husband doted on and he has been a source of great comfort to me since his sudden unexpected death seven years ago.

“Over many years my dogs have been fed on Burns. Burns has even helped to treat one of them who developed intestinal problems later in life which even experts at Cambridge University failed to cure. At my wits end and following the advice of Burns nutritionists, I changed my dog’s food to Burns’ Pork and Potato range, which to the amazement of my local vets, brought about dramatic improvements and gave my dog two extra months of life.”

A total of 18 golden tickets are yet to be found across the UK, with the campaign due to run until all tickets are discovered.

The winning tickets are hidden in promotional bags of Burns Original Chicken and Brown rice variety, which can be purchased from independent pet shops across the UK as well as online retailers.