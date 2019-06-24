Melton pie awards documentary to be aired tonight on BBC1

A television documentary tonight (Monday) will focus on the British Pie Awards at Melton.

The programme goes out on BBC1 at 7.30pm and features a look at how some of the pies were made as well as coverage of this year’s judging and awards, which took place as the town’s St Mary’s Church back in March.

British Pie Awards chairman, Matthew O'Callaghan, with the trophies lined up in St Mary's Church, Melton, at this year's event EMN-190624-121245001

‘Life of Pies’, which is on for 30 minutes, is part of the BBC series ‘Our Lives’.

Awards organiser, Matthew O’Callaghan, said: “The BBC team travelled across the country to visit various pie-makers and then filmed the week of the awards to give an affectionate and passionate insight into the world of pies.

“The programme represents great publicity for pie-makers, pies, the British Pie Awards and Melton Mowbray.”

This year’s award was a particularly special occasion as a vegan pie was crowned Supreme Champion by judges for the first time.

History was made this afternoon (Friday) when judges at the British Pie Awards at Melton crowned a vegan pie as Supreme Champion for the first time.

A Curried Sweet Potato and Butternut Squash Vegan Pie, made by Somerset butcher’s, Jon Thorner’s, beat off competition from nearly 900 pies entered by 176 producers from across the nation.