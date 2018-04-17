Melton physio Vanesha striding out for Livability in London Marathon attempt

A novice runner from Melton who wants to tick the London Marathon off her bucket list before she turns 30 is taking part for Livability.

Vanesha Patel (29), only started running regularly from November last year. She hasn’t set herself a target time to complete the 26.2-mile course, but is aiming to raise £1,500 in sponsorship and donations.

Vanesha runs a local physiotherapy service called Melton Physio Pilates, where she provides physiotherapy and clinical pilates classes for people to stay injury free.

She said: “I want to challenge myself to do the unthinkable, get fitter and lose weight.

“The London Marathon has always been my dream since the days when I was living in London watching the runners amongst the crowd.

“This dream became more prominent since losing my uncle who was very passionate about fundraising.

“I want to run to continue his generous and giving legacy.

“He used to love going to cardiac rehab which really had helped him along in his health at the time. It’s charities like this one that allow communities to have services like these.

Livability, the cause Vanesha is running for connects people with their communities. It runs disability care services and community projects for all ages.

The 29-year-old added: “I have on many occasions when working in the NHS referred my patients to this charity who have been able to carry on with care that I would of loved to of provided but couldn’t.

“The charity has successfully helped people back into the community, back to theirs social groups, back to work and encouraged adults to be in a better place with their mental health by talking. The work this charity does is phenomenal.”

Vanesha has trained hard using the Virgin London Marathon Training plan. Her preparation has been hampered on three separate occasions due to snowfall, injury and being advised not to run, but she is raring to go on Sunday.

A short running stint with Melton Running Club has also helped her confidence and go from strength to strength.

To donate visit www.virginmoneygiving.com/vaneshapatel