Melton pet store will let kids get up close to animals at summer workshops

Parents in Melton can take their kids to a series of fun, free pet workshops at Pets at Home this summer, which will educate the next generation of pet owners on how to care for pets responsibly.

Children can expect to find out about the fascinating world of lots of different pets, learning about the five welfare needs - shelter, food and water, good health, appropriate company and the right living environment - and even getting the chance to interact with some pets in-store.

Wayne Thomson, store manager at Pets at Home Melton, said: “The free workshops are a chance for young pet lovers to learn about responsible pet ownership, whilst having lots of fun.

“Our expert colleagues will be able to offer tips and advice on pet care, whilst making the workshops both interactive and educational.”

To find out more about My Pet Pals Summer Activity Club and book your place visit petsathome.com/petworkshops

Children are also invited to partake in the My Pet Pals Summer Challenge, with kids encouraged to complete ten tasks over the summer to win great prizes. Young explorers can expect everything from nature walks, bird feeding and even a litter picker challenge - visit www.petsathome.com/summerchallenge