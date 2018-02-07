Melton pet store to host workshops on caring for gerbils

Parents in Melton are being invited to take their children to a series of fun, free workshops at Pets at Home this February half term.

The workshops will focus on caring for gerbils, teaching children how rewarding these small furries can be and how to care for them.

Friendly and knowledgeable Pets at Home colleagues will run the workshops between February 10-25 to share their knowledge on everything gerbil related. There’s also the chance for the children of Melton to meet and ‘greet’ these small, friendly animals.

Children taking part will learn about different species of gerbil, including the five welfare needs of these animals - shelter, food and water, good health, appropriate company and the right living environment, which are all vital for keeping pets happy and healthy.

Susan Dale, store manager at Pets at Home, said: “Gerbils are active, sociable and low maintenance, making them an ideal first pet for kids. Our free in-store workshops are a chance for young pet lovers to learn more about gerbils.”

The workshops will run as part of the My Pet Pals Activity Club at Pets at Home in Melton during the half term school holiday, and bookings can be made at petsathome.com/workshops