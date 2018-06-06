Melton pet store issues flea warning

Have your say

Dog, cat and furry animal owners are urged to check their pets and homes for fleas due to a recent spell of warm weather.

Pets at Home Melton Mowbray says that a mild winter, followed by recent heatwaves, has created the perfect breeding ground for parasites this summer.

If left untreated, long term flea infestation can cause real suffering for pets.

Store manager Susan Dale has advised the following: wash pet bedding regularly, wipe furniture, vigorously hoover carpets, floorboards and skirting boards - throw away dust bag afterwards, check pet coats for flea dirt -brown or black spots, treat your pet with flea treatment throughout the year and treat your home annually with a household flea spray to prevent infestations.