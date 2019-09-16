Melton pays annual tribute to the ‘few’ with street parade

“Never in the field of human conflict was so much owed by so many to so few.”

Those words spoken by Sir Winston Churchill in the summer of 1940 resonated strongly on Sunday as people lined the streets of Melton to pay their annual tribute to the brave pilots who took part in the Battle of Britain.

Melton Battle of Britain Parade 2019 - the Melton Toy Soldiers Band leads the parade through town EMN-190916-133953001

September 15 was a pivotal day when the German Luftwaffe sustained devastating losses in aerial combat with the RAF and Hitler’s plan to invade Britain was thwarted.

Exactly seventy-nine years on, the Melton Mowbray Toy Soldiers Band led a procession of serving and former air force personnel and young members of the 1279 (Melton Mowbray) ATC squadron from Chapel Street and through the town.

Also including standard bearers from the town branches of RAFA and the Royal British Legion, the parade passed through King Street, Sage Cross Street, Sherrard Street and Leicester Street, accompanied by gentle applause from the many onlookers on a warm morning.

the party turned left into Church Street for the traditional service of dedication St Mary’s Church, led by Rev Kevin Ashby.

Melton Battle of Britain Parade 2019 - the salute is taken in Market Place by Sqn Ldr Stuart Gould EMN-190916-134026001

Standards and wreaths were presented at the altar and after the service the procession re-formed in Burton Street before marching off into the Market Place, where the salute was taken by Sqn Ldr Stuart Gould.

Also in the reviewing party for the salute were Vice Lord-Lt Col Murray Colville, Mayor of Melton, Councillor Malise Graham, Senior Town Warden John Southerington and Melton RAFA Branch President, Hadge Jarvis.

The parade continued down Leicester Street into the Memorial Gardens, where wreaths were laid by representatives of all the organisations taking part.

This service, in front of a large gathering of people, was led by RAFAC Padre John Hewer, with the Last Post and reveille being sounded before the parade was dismissed.

Melton's Battle of Britain parade 2019 - the parade arrives at Memorial Gardens for the wreath-laying service EMN-190916-134004001

Volunteers march alongside the parade with collection buckets for the Wings Appeal, which provides welfare facilities to serving and ex-serving RAF personnel and their families.

Collections were also made in the town centre in days leading up to the procession.

More to follow.

Melton's Battle of Britain parade 2019 - dignataries prepare to lay wreaths EMN-190916-134952001

Melton's Battle of Britain parade 2019 - the parade marches through Leicester Street EMN-190916-134037001

Melton's Battle of Britain parade 2019 - a standard bearer at Memorial Gardens for the wreath-laying service EMN-190916-134015001

Melton's Battle of Britain parade 2019 - RAFAC Padre John Hewer conducts a service in Memorial Gardens EMN-190916-134940001

Melton's Battle of Britain parade 2019 - RAF service personnel and air cadets in Memorial Gardens EMN-190916-135003001

Melton's Battle of Britain parade 2019 - RAFAC Padre John Hewer conducts a service in Memorial Gardens EMN-190916-135027001