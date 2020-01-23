Melton parking charges to rise but Tuesday premium fee to be abolished

Motorists will be paying higher charges in Melton town centre car parks from April but they will no longer have to pay more to park on Tuesdays.

This was all decided by Melton Council cabinet members at a meeting yesterday (Wednesday), when a decision was also taken to introduce cashless payments in council car parks.

The new fees will see drivers pay an extra pound for long stay car parks in Scalford Road, Burton Street and Mill Street - an increase of 66 per cent.

If you park all day in these car parks it is a much smaller increase, from £3.50 to the new rate of £4.50.

Parking for an hour in the town’s short stay council car parks, in Wilton Road, St Mary’s way, Chapel Street and the Burton Street Annexe, will cost 50 per cent extra from April - a rise of 40p to £1.20.

A two-hour stay increases from £1.60 to £2.30, three hours from £2.60 to £3.40 and four hours goes up by a third from £3 to £4.

If you park your car on a Tuesday, however, you will generally pay less than you do now.

Up to an hour in short stay car parks will cost £1.20 and £2.30 for two hours, reductions of 20p in each case.

In long stay car parks, motorists will be charged 50p less for a stay of up to three hours but they have to pay 50p extra to park all day with the new rate of £4.50.

Parking season tickets in council car parks will also rise with month-long passes costing £50 (currently it is £40), six months will be £250 (currently £220) and an annual permit will go up from £390 to £450.

The council say the parking fee increases are the first they have introduced for four years.

A consultation exercise was carried out with residents before arriving at the new pricing structure, when 75 per cent of respondents were against retaining the premium parking fees for Tuesday market days.

A report which went before yesterday’s cabinet meeting states: “Following the freeze in prices it is proposed to increase car parking charges so as to allow for those services that can be met from car parking income to be covered.

“Within the current order, the charges payable on Tuesdays are significantly more than on other payable days.

“Through the public consultation it is clear that residents do not like differential pricing and therefore, to respond positively to the consultation, it is proposed to remove the unpopular Tuesday premium, simplify pricing structures and to have consistent charges for all chargeable periods.”

Cashless payments at town car parks will be trialled for a year, allowing drivers to pay by debit card rather than having to find coins to pay.

The committee reports says: “Introduction of cashless parking payments are an increasingly desirable attribute during the mobile and digital age.

“With the consultation a significant majority expressed their views that it would be a welcome function within the borough.

“As well as being convenient, cashless payments will reduce the risk of receiving a Penalty Charge Notice as customers can receive a reminder text before their ticket expires.”

Motorcyclists who park in car spaces in car parks in Wilton Road, Chapel Street and St Mary’s when designated motorcycle parking bays are full will be charged from April for doing so.

The council predicts that the introduction of increased car parking charges will generate an additional £150,000 a year in income.

The cabinet report states: “Some concerns have been raised by residents identifying that this increase in prices could push car park users to use the residential areas where car parking is free.

“This will be monitored over the course of the year after the fees have been introduced and any issues raised to members for consideration.”

It adds: “Significant monitoring of town centre vitality takes place on a monthly basis and any unexpected changes which could be due to introduction of car park increases will be raised to senior officers and members for consideration.”