Melton parents urged to apply for 30 hours funded childcare before deadline

Working parents in the Melton borough are being urged to apply for their 30 hours of funded childcare for the autumn term with the deadline fast approaching.

Eligible mums and dads of three and four-year-olds, who are yet to apply for funding for the coming term, need to do so by Friday, August 31.

Nearly 5,300 children across Leicestershire received 30 hours of funded childcare over the summer term.

Councillor Ivan Ould, Leicestershire County Council’s cabinet member for children and families, said: “There continues to be a positive response across Leicestershire from parents who want to benefit from additional funded childcare.

“Parents still looking to apply for next term are encouraged to do so as soon as possible and to be aware that the application deadline is fast approaching.”

The first step for parents is to check their eligibility via the www.childcarechoices.gov.uk website.

Parents must also have an ‘individual’ government gateway account set up ready.

Once the application is made, they can check progress in their account.

To access the 30 hours funded childcare, parents will receive an eligibility code (DERN) which they take to their childcare provider along with their NI number, child’s name and date of birth so the code can be validated.