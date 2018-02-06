Melton pageant beauty aiming for Mrs Galaxy UK title

An experienced beauty queen from Melton has reached the final of a national pageant for second year running.

Katherine Vernon, 27, took part in the Mrs Galaxy UK competition last year representing Rutland as Mrs Rutland Galaxy and placed third, she jumped straight back in sending her application off the very next day for this year’s final next month.

The twenty-seven-year-old receptionist said: “I’ve set myself the huge challenge of having 10,000 items donated to food banks up and down the country, by March 1, under the hashtag #MrsRutlandGalaxysFoodBankDrive.

“Not only have I reached my target with over a month to go, I’ve surpassed it by over 1,500.

“I’m still collecting and hope to reach 13,000.”

Katherine has also been fundraising for The Christie, Europe’s largest single site cancer care unit. As well as The Christie she has tirelessly collected for The Brain Tumour Charity, in memory of her aunt, who sadly lost her battle with a brain tumour in April last year.

Mrs Rutland Galaxy hopes that her hard work and dedication to Mrs Galaxy UK is recognised and she brings the crown home this year.

If she is the lucky lady to be crowned, Katherine will go on to represent the UK in the Mrs Galaxy International beauty pageant, held in July in Orlando, Florida.