Melton optometrist in the frame for industry award

A Melton opticians has cause for celebration as one of its optometrists has been shortlisted in the prestigious Optician Awards.

Dilraj Gumber from Specsavers on Sherrard Street has reached the final stages of the national competition in the Leader of the Future category, highlighting his work supporting the team at the store and his dedication to the delivery of first-rate customer service.

“We’re thrilled with Dilraj’s nomination,” said store director, Marshall Bradley.

“All of our team work incredibly hard to ensure our customers receive the very best in eyecare and for Dilraj to be recognised with this shortlisting is testament to his dedication and passion for optometry.”

The Optician Awards has been established for over 20 years and is the highlight of the year for optical practices, attracting the UK’s most talented opticians, teams and companies. The gala awards dinner and awards ceremony will take place at the Hilton Birmingham Metropole Hotel on Saturday, April 14.

