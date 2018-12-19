Melton nursery tots spread the festive cheer to care home residents

Children from a Melton nursery put smiles on the faces of residents of a care home, treating them to an afternoon of Christmas songs and festive fun.

Little ones from Early Years Nursery in Norman Way visited The Amwell in Asfordby Road to sing carols for the older people and help to get everyone into the festive spirit.

Workers at the home, which offers residential, nursing, dementia and respite care organised the visit with staff from the nursery which provided the perfect opportunity for two generations to come together and enjoy the simple fun of Christmas, amid the trees and fairy lights.

To add to the festive cheer, the children dressed in Christmas jumpers, Santa hats and tinsel and sang well-rehearsed and well-loved Christmas classics.

Tracy Heyes, care home manager at The Amwell, said: “There are few things that light up our residents faces as much as having children here. There is something very special about hearing children singing carols - it really was quite magical, and emotional.

“The residents, all really enjoyed the carol concert and it was wonderful to see them and the children chatting afterwards and striking up lovely relationships.”