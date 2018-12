Staff at an insurance company in Melton have been busy collecting food items to give to the Storehouse charity.

The team at NFU Mutual donated two boxes worth of produce which they filled throughout December.

Storehouse is an initiative run by Melton Vineyard Church to put together food bags for those most in need in the local community.

Leanne Parker, agent at NFU Mutual, said: “We thought it was a nice way of us being able to give something back to those who are less fortunate than ourselves.”