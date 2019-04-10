Melton mum running London Marathon for LOROS Hospice

A Melton mother who started running after losing two-and-a-half stone with Weight Watchers has set her sights on finishing the London Marathon later this month.

Stilton Strider and Melton Running Club member Marie Kennedy is taking on the famous course raising money for LOROS Hospice.

The 48-year-old, who works for The Priory Group in their Brain Injury Treatment Centre on Warwick Road, Melton, said: “A marathon seemed like the next logical step for me having already done two half marathons.

“I chose LOROS because it’s a local charity that helps so many people with not a lot of funding coming from the NHS.

“So far I have raised over £2,100. This was achieved by people sponsoring me, a charity run, a quiz night at The Grange garden centre, Asfordby Hill, and bag packing in Morrisons.

“I’m really excited about the marathon as it will be my first, and what an amazing event to do.”

Marie is very appreciative of the amazing support she says she has received from her friends and family, particularly her partner Carl.

To donate, visit https://bit.ly/2KlRjAB