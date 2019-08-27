Melton MP back on Twitter after receiving ‘vile abuse’

After suspending his Twitter account for a month when he got fed up of receiving ‘vile comments and abuse’, Melton MP Sir Alan Duncan is this week posting again on the social media platform.

Sir Alan resigned his government post as Foreign Office minister last month shortly before it became clear that Boris Johnson was almost certain to beat his favoured candidate, Jeremy Hunt, in the Conservative leadership battle.

He Tweeted a copy of his resignation letter which prompted nearly 4,500 replies, many of them being rude and abusive in content.

Back in January, he condemned an online social campaign which criticised the efforts of Melton police officers in their responses to criminal activitiy in the borough and he frequently received unpleasant personal messages via Twitter after posting news of his diplomatic travels around the world for his ministerial role.

On Friday, while he was abstaining from Twitter, Sir Alan told the Melton Times: “Twitter is a mixed blessing.

“It’s quite good for getting information out there but it is often abused by people who think it’s acceptable to send vile comments and abuse.

“Every time I posted anything it was usually followed by lots of fake accounts saying rude things, most of it Brexit-related and similar to Leave.EU bile.

“It does become rather tiresome.”

He said he used the social media platform mainly to convey Foreign Office information and had decided to come off it for August before deciding whether to start posting again.

But on Sunday he announced he was reactivating his Twitter account and posted - for the first time since July 25 - about Boris Johnson’s comments at the G7 summit about the need to include exports of Melton Mowbray pork pies in any new US trade deal.

He wrote a series of Tweets, including one with a photo of him with Prime Minister Mr Johnson, saying: “Hope it’s not long before we’re heading to America to promote Melton Mowbray pork pies!”