Melton Mowbray Orchestra hit all the right notes with transfixed audience

Melton Mowbray Orchestra presented their summer concert in front of a select but appreciative audience at Sandy Lane Methodist Church.

The varied programme included pieces by Dvorak: Slavonic Dances Opus 46 numbers 3,7 and 8, Overture from Arthur Sullivan’s Gondoliers, and following the interval, four movements from Franz Schubert’s Symphony No.4 in C minor.

Conductor Nan Ingrams gave interesting introductions to each classic piece played.

The evening raised £286.85 for Home-Start Horizons and Sandy Lane Methodist Church toilet refurbishment.