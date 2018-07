Following a plea in the Melton Times by organisers of the Great Rempstone Steam and Country Show for worthy causes to apply for cash donations, one community organisation has received funding.

Melton Mowbray Child Contact Centre has been awarded £500 towards the work it does to allow absent parents to meet with their children in a safe setting.

The facility opens every week and since its inception in the year 2000 has been successful in helping to rebuild relationships.