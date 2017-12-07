Melton Mowbray Baptist Church shows Christmas spirit by doing meals for the big day

A local church aims to show the true spirit of Christmas by taking in dozens of people on December 25.

Melton Mowbray Baptist Church will be providing Christmas dinners to people who feel lonely or isolated on the big day, an extremely selfless gesture offered for the past nine years.

Last year 73 guests and helpers enjoyed a traditional meal of turkey, stuffing, vegetables, Christmas pudding and mince pies, and plans are being made to cater for a similar number this year.

Guests who’re unable to get themselves to the church on Leicester Road will be offered transport to and from their homes.

Invitations are being delivered this month and posters displayed in strategic places around the town.

The purpose of this event is to show people who live alone, or have no close friends or family whom to share Christmas Day with, that there are people in the community who care.

Those interested in attending or volunteering should call Hilary and John Sharpe on (01664) 560975 for further information or to book a meal.

Melton Lions Club have already pledged their support by donating £200.