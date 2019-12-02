Melton Mowbray Baptist Church is offering free Christmas dinner for lonely locals

A Melton church is preparing to brighten up Christmas for the people of the town by offering a free festive lunch and a warm welcome to anyone who will be alone on the big day.

This is the eleventh year that volunteers from Melton Mowbray Baptist Church and the local community will be preparing a traditional meal of turkey, stuffing, vegetables, Christmas pudding and trifle, to be served at the church on Christmas Day.

Last year over 50 guests and helpers enjoyed Christmas lunch together and plans are being made to cater for a similar number this year. Guests who are unable to get themselves to the church on Leicester Road will be offered transport to and from their homes.

During December invitations will be delivered and posters displayed in strategic places around the town. The aim is to contact local people who may live alone and have no close friends or family with whom to share Christmas Day.

Anyone who is alone this Christmas or knows someone else who is, should phone Hilary and John Sharpe on (01664) 560975 for further information and to book a meal.