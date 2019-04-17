Melton mother praises group for retrieving son’s football from River Eye

A thankful mother is full of praise and admiration for Melton and Oakham Waterways Society after they made her son’s day by retrieving his football from the town’s river.

Iryna Mason and Alexander Mason (six), had had great fun playing football together in Play Close park only for Alexander’s new ball to end up in the River Eye as a result of clumsy kicking.

Unable to fetch his ball due to the river bank being too steep, Alexander went home that day feeling miserable after the pair did everything they could to try and fish it out.

The next morning with reservations about the ball still being there both went back to the river to see if they could get it. To their amazement it was, but still irretrievable.

Suddenly, out of nowhere, a boat full of Melton and Oakham Waterways Society volunteers equipped with sticks and nets to clean the banks passed by and it was at this point Alexander got his football back.

Iryna said: “It felt nothing short of a little miracle to my son and I at that moment. Needless to say it made our day.

“This is a life lesson to him of patience and not to lose hope.

“Our family would really like to take this opportunity to express our sincere gratitude to the team of Melton and Oakham Waterways Society.

“My son is absolutely delighted to be reunited with his football.”