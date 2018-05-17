Melton men’s Round Table welcomes new chairman

Melton Mowbray and District Round Table has announced Mark Cook as its chairman for 2018.

Mark Cook has taken over from Nathan James, and is looking forward to working with members to introduce a range of new social activities, and further support the community through fundraising events.

Melton Round Table originally formed in 1954 and gave working professional young men the opportunity to network, do new activites and give back to the community. After a short break Melton Table reformed in 2008, and now offers a place for men from all walks of life to have a laugh, discover new activities and escape every day stress, all whilst meeting like-minded individuals. The Round Table family also includes Ladies Circle, who meet fortnightly in Loughborough.

Key events on the organisation’s calendar include the canoe race at Egerton Park in July, Santa float nights around the borough in December, and two social events every month.

Mark Cook, chairman of Melton Mowbray Round Table, said: “Round Table has changed my life.

“It has been there for me when I have needed to unwind from a stressful week. The guys have become good friends. It’s also been nice to travel around the UK, and various countries around the world, and be invited for nights out by other Tablers.

“Joining Table is a real social affair and great for the mind. The more I have put in the more I have got out.

“From the start of my time in Table, I’ve really liked the fundraising and community work. Each year we have done more than the previous. To keep this going we do need to bring in younger guys, as when we hit 45 we retire.

“Tonight, (May 17 at 7pm) we are helping with some manual labour at the Melton Community Allotment where we recently made a cash donation to help them towards a composting toilet and improved access. If any men between 18-45 want to come help we would love to see you there and treat you to a drink afterwards.

“Likewise if any women are interested in our Ladies Circle please feel free to call me on 07830 389692.”