Melton Mayor’s Awards nominations now open

Nominations are invited for this year’s Melton Mayor’s Awards.

Mayor of Melton Tejpal Bains is calling on readers to put forward worthy candidates for three awards: Mayor’s Award of Merit, Young Citizen Award and Melton Borough Award.

The scheme is a way of formally recognising achievements of individuals and/or organisations within the borough. They celebrate those unsung heroes who give their time and energy voluntarily to help and bring together others in the community.

Mayor’s Award of Merit - An opportunity for outstanding contributions to be recognised. It’s hoped that this acknowledgement may inspire others to be involved in community activities and helping others.

Eligibility:

- Individuals over the age of 18

- Organisations specifically for those over the age of 18

- Those who make an outstanding and selfless contribution to the community

- Those who’re kind, thoughtful and helpful and don’t expect reward.

Young Citizen Award - For young people who have made an outstanding contribution to the community. To recognise the positive role young people play in our community today and encourage our youth to be thoughtful and caring citizens of the future.

Eligibility:

- Individuals who are 25 or under

- Organisations specifically for the 25 and under age range

- Those who make an outstanding and selfless contribution to the community

- Those who’re kind, thoughtful and helpful and don’t expect reward

Melton Borough Award - Introduced in 2009 to recognise those who contribute to the life of the borough. To recognise those who provide an outstanding service to the borough through their job role, and this may include paid employment.

Eligibility:

- Promotion of the Borough/community

- Going beyond their job role and going the ‘extra mile’

- Benefiting others due to their work

- Introducing and implementing innovative ideas

- Overcoming personal difficulties

- Must be over the age of 18

Nominations close on March 5.