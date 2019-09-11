Melton market events to showcase rare animals and food

Have your say

Visitors are expected to flock to Melton Livestock Market for the popular annual Traditional Native Breeds and National Show which starts tomorrow (Friday) and continues on Saturday.

On show will be a wide variety of cattle, sheep, pigs, goats, poultry and waterfowl.

New categories for Supreme Champion, show champion and third place will be judged for the bird classes with cash prizes up for grabs for the first time.

The rare breed animals will be competing for prizes as well as being made available to buy.

Elsewhere on the market site on Saturday, Round Corner Brewing will be hosting the first ever Melton Mowbray Rare Foods Festival to run alongside the animal show.

It will run from lunchtime until late with a selection of rare street food available.

These will include barbecue crickets from Feast and Furious, bulls’ testicles from Melton Charcuterie, mutton leg ‘La Daube La Viande’ from Lil’ Maurice, Hopping Spree-washed Baronet and other hard-to-find cheeses from The Fine Cheese Company plus ‘exotic brownies’ from Bakery Cottage.

There will also be a range of rare beers and ciders being served from the UK and Ireland.

Visitors will be entertained throughout the day with live music and a number of eating challenges.