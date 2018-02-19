Melton market buildings and Burrough rehab centre up for coveted ‘property Oscars’

Judges have shortlisted new buildings at Melton Cattle Market and a soon-to-be-opened sports injury rehabilitation centre at Burrough on the Hill for prestigious property design awards.

The market’s new state-of-the-art livestock building, which replaced delapidated cattle sheds when it was opened last May, is in line for honours in both the ‘Infrastructure’ and ‘Regeneration’ categories for the regional East Midlands RICS awards.

The new Melton Cattle Market shed which forms part of the phase one of the market's redevelopment EMN-180219-110152001

The Get Busy Living Centre, which is being built by the Matt Hampson Foundation at Burrough and which is due later this year to start helping people who suffer life-changing injuries through playing sport, is up for the ‘Community Benefit’ category.

They are two of 23 projects nominated in the awards, which have become known as the ‘property Oscars’ and which recognise innovative new buildings and those with real community value.

Chair of of the judging panel for this year’s RICS awards for the region, Will Evans, said: “This year we have received some very diverse and outstanding projects from all parts of the East Midlands.

“Each and every project showcases the exceptional talent behind these buildings of our future.

“The variety of projects highlights the development that is happening right across the region and I am confident 2018 will be a hotly contested year.

“I look forward to celebrating the successes of this region’s exceptional talent and projects at this year’s ceremony in May.”

The new cattle market buildings are due to be officially opened next month by Princess Anne. They represent the first phase of redevelopment aimed at safeguarding the market’s key role in the Melton economony for decades to come.

Finishing touches are being made to the Get Busy Living Centre, which will form the centrepiece of the Matt Hampson Foundation’s work to help people recover from catastrophic sports injuries.

Willmott Dixon, which has local supply chain partners, saved the charity over £1 million by providing services and materials for free or at cost price.

If the cattle market or the rehabilitation centre win their respective regional awards they will go on in November to contest the national Project of the Year title, which last year was won by the GlaxoSmithKline Carbon Neutral Laboratories for Sustainable Chemistry at the University of Nottingham for its innovative approach to contemporary design and careful consideration to eliminating it’s carbon footprint within 25 years.

Infrastructure award shortlist:

Melton Cattle Market; The Mill Lane & The Gateway Public Realm, Leicester; The University of Nottingham Advanced Manufacturing Building, Nottingham; Vijay Patel Building, De Montfort University, Leicester.

Regeneration award shortlist:

BioCity Discovery Building, Nottingham; Melton Cattle Market; Sarah Swift Building, University of Lincoln; The Mill Lane & The Gateway Public Realm, Leicester; The University of Nottingham Advanced Manufacturing Building, Nottingham; Vijay Patel Building, DMU, Leicester.

Community Benefit award shortlist:

Get Busy Living Centre, Burrough on the Hill; Gladstone House Extra Care, Newark; ONE NK, North Hykeham.