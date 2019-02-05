Melton man doing epic running challenge for charity bringing an end to slavery

A daring Melton man is doing five 10k runs back to back, in five different locations, for charity .

Andrew Wrath will be running in Amsterdam, Brussels, Paris, London and Melton to raise hundreds of pounds for Hope for Justice, a leading organisation fighting Modern Day Slavery.

He said: “Every year I take part in an annual fundraising season called Hope Challenge. This year is a bit of a special one as it involves two very important numbers for me; ten years since Hope for Justice started to change lives and 50 years since I was born.

“So I am going to combine these milestones with my love of running and the passion that I have to see an end to slavery.”

Andrew is no stranger to a challenge having already done a Three Peaks Challenge, walked from Grace Road, Leicester to Trent Bridge, Nottingham carrying a cricket bat on the day that the teams played in a T20 match, 24 Peaks Challenge, Isle of Wight 107km run, Thames Path Challenge 100km and the Equinox 24 at Belvoir Castle.

His latest challenge takes place on April 5. The route will be as follows:

First 10k - Amsterdam, 4am, bypassing old town, canals and the Anne Frank House.

Second 10k - Brussels, 9am, around the parks.

Third 10k - Paris, 1pm, Gare du Nord down to the Seine River, past Notre Dam Cathedral to the Louvre and return to Gare du Nord.

Fourth 10k - London, 5pm, St Pancras through Covent Garden to the Thames, across to Big Ben, through Whitehall finishing on The Mall.

Fifth 10k - Melton, 9.15pm, joining in with a mass participation event hosted by Melton Mowbray Running Club, starting and finishing from Melton Council’s Parkside office car park.

Andrew intends to raise £5,000 and would love support from individuals and businesses who want to play their part in seeing a slave free world.

“I’m really looking forward to running around places that I have never run previously, to meeting people especially on the train journeys when travelling between destinations, and then of course, bringing the challenge to Melton with the final run.”

l To sponsor Andrew visit his fundraising page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/andrewwrath50