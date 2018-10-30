Melton “mad cow” Hannah taking on marathon challenge for charity Phabkids

“A mad cow” is how colleagues at Long Clawson Dairy describe their commercial finance analyst who is running the London Marathon next year for charity Phabkids.

Thirty-year-old Hannah Shaw, who lives in Melton, says its the right time for her to tackle the popular course around the streets of the capital having only ever done park runs.

She said: “I turned 30 last month so this marathon is something I better do before I get any older.

“I have never been a distance runner. This is going to be beyond a massive challenge for me; so any help people can give, no matter how small, is valued and will help me cross that finish line.

“Over the next few months Melton residents should not be surprised to see a mad cow wondering the streets encouraging people to donate. I’m doing this for a Phab-ulous reason!”

Phabkids brings together physically handicapped and able-bodied people of all ages and walks of life to enjoy life together. Their residential projects give those with a range of disabilities freedom, fun and independence.

Hannah added: “The charity is one I have known for years, as it was, and still is my school’s charity of choice. In fact, my sister was lucky enough to spend a week volunteering on a residential course during our school days, so I have seen firsthand what an impact this cause has on the local community.

“It’s going to be shocking getting up and training for this but people’s kind donations will spur me on through the cold dark nights.

“Everyone at work has been massively supportive and contributed to my fundraising through a bake-off, five-a-side netball and a Clawson favourite called “Open the Box.”

So far Hannah has raised over £400. To sponsor her visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/HannahShaw26.2