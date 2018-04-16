Melton London Marathon runner Michelle will race for Dogs Trust

With the London Marathon on Sunday, Melton runner Michelle Young is still hopeful of raising £2,000 for Dogs Trust.

The thirty-three-year-old is over half way with her fundraising and would welcome late sponsorship donations.

She said: “I’m enjoying tapering after a tough few months of training.

“In terms of fundraising, I am nearly there, with a few more events planned soon. Backpacking being one of them.

“I raised £540 at neon party and had about 70 guests. It was a great night and the raffle was a big hit too, with some great prizes donated locally.”

Dog lover Michelle is running the London Marathon for Dogs Trust because she is a rescue dog owner and because it’s something she’s always wanted to cross off her bucket list.

She added: “I am feeling okay about the run itself but I am more nervous about having to navigate around London to get to the start line.”

To sponsor Michelle log on to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/michelle-young28 or text ‘JUPG69 £5’ to 70070 to donate £5 (the amount can be altered).