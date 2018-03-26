Melton Lions president represents town’s club at Buckingham Palace

The president of Melton Lions Club represented the town during a trip to Buckingham Palace to celebrate the organisation’s centenary.

Sabrina Tate was invited to the palace for a reception with Her Royal Highness the Countess of Wessex, who is the royal patron of the Lions Clubs of the British Isles.

At the reception, the countess thanked Lions Clubs for their focus on major projects tackling diabetes, youth, cancer and sight and hearing.

She also thanked them for their determination to reach the reception despite numerous travel cancellations because of severe snowy weather conditions caused by Storm Emma.

Melton Lions Club help the community through fundraising and organising events such as the recent Senior Citizens Variety Concert and Swimarathon, alongside quizzes, a race night and the popular golf day.

The Lions are always busy in December collecting for food parcels which they distribute, and manning Santa’s Grotto at Melton Victorian Christmas Fayre. Donations are made throughout the year to worthwhile causes, one of the most recent was to the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance.