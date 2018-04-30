Melton Library users won’t get self access technology

Melton Library users will not be able to get into the building outside opening hours despite many of the county’s other libraries having self-access technology installed.

Leicestershire County Council says up to 14 libraries will give members the opportunity to borrow, return and renew items or use the public computers, WiFi and printing and copying facilities after getting in using their library card.

Birstall, Blaby, Glenfield, Wigston, Oadby, Shepshed, Ashby, Earl Shilton, Hinckley, Broughton Astley, Lutterworth, Coalville and Loughborough will all get ‘smart libraries’ by this autumn but it has emerged that Melton will not be involved in the scheme’s roll-out.

Richard Blunt, cabinet member for libraries at County Hall, said: “At the current time, Melton Library will not be adapted to become a SMART library.

“The council is shortly to start discussions with the building’s owners to discuss what opportunities there might be to develop the library in future.”

The self-access technology has been installed in libraries in Leicestershire following a successful trial at Syston Library which ran from early 2017.

Book groups, and other community groups will also be able to use the space during library plus hours. Anyone wishing to set up a community group can use the library as a meeting space within smart library hours.

Mr Blunt added: “Having self-access technology in libraries across Leicestershire gives residents more choice of when they are able to visit the libraries catering for a much wider audience.

“The trial at Syston meant that the library was open for an extra 30 hours per week making the library much more accessible.

“We’ll be talking to local library users so that they can have their say on when self-access works best for them.”

Libraries which have self-access technology installed will close for a short period to enable the work to go ahead.