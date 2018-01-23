Melton leisure centre row event raises money for Parkinson’s UK

Members, friends and supporters of Parkinson’s UK Melton Mowbray Support Group took part in a charity row event last Tuesday.

Twenty hardy souls rowed the length of English Channel (approximately 26miles) and back again on dry land at Melton’s Waterfield Leisure Centre.

Their combined effort from 10.30am to 12.30pm (first 26 miles) and 12.30pm to 3.30pm (second 26 miles) raised over £400 for Parkinson’s UK.

Margaret Cramp, 70, who has suffered from Parkinson’s for eight years, said: “The day was a great success and very good for raising awareness.

“Everyone who took part did half hour stints and the row was started by the Mayor of Melton.

“I did the first and last stint. I was very tired at the end but it was worth every effort for charity.”

Margaret also led her Parkinson’s exercise group on the day. She runs the class every Tuesday, 1.15-2.15pm, for people with Parkinson’s, bad Arthritis or those with a disability. The aim of the session is to get people moving and keep them fit.

A cake sale contributed to funds raised and leisure centre users donated their refunded car parking fee to the cause.

Parkinson’s UK Melton Mowbray Support Group meets on the third Thursday of the month at The Edge, Dalby Road, 2-4pm. For more information call Christine Radford on (01664) 851235.