Melton Learning Hub student wins Rotary award for progress

A former year 9 student at Melton Learning Hub has been recognised for his commendable attitude to work.

Harry Freeman, who was nominated as Student of the Year at the alternative learning facility, received the Rotary Tony Field Award, certificate and a cheque on his final day as a pupil.

Staff at The Hub chose Harry because his progress since joining had been exceptional.

He committed to working in farming and during the holidays and as work experience, helped a local farmer, including assisting at lambing time.

Harry has now secured a place at Brooksby Melton College, where he will start his course in land based studies in September.

Tony Field, who sadly died last year, was a member of the Rotary Club of Melton Mowbray Belvoir, and in his Will left a legacy which is being used by the club to support the education of one outstanding young person each year.