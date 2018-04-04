Melton knitters make and sell Easter chicks for Age UK

Members of a Melton knitting group produced handmade Easter chicks for people to buy, raising £465 for Age UK.

The Knit and Natter Group, which meets on a Wednesday morning at Gloucester House, sold the chicks for £1 in various locations, including the Age UK shop in Nottingham Road.

Gloucester House’s resource centre manager, Rhonda Fazackerley, said: “Sainsbury’s were among those who generously donated boxes of small eggs (Cadbury Creme Egg size) which were housed in the little chickens.

“Not only did these wonderful ladies raise much-needed funds for charity, the group highlights the benefits gained in respect of combating loneliness and isolation, as the members all look forward to their weekly meeting and have established firm friendships.”